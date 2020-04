La MLS tendrá su liga virtual con profesionales

Who ya got?



eMLS & @MLS stars team up to compete in #FIFA20 🎮



Five Weeks

16 Clubs

Sundays @ 7 PM ET on @FS1 #eMLS Tournament Special#MLSUnites / #StayAndPlay



➡️ https://t.co/ioRyzHZC1V pic.twitter.com/Fclao4KH5Y