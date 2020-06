Barcelona enmienda la plana y recupera la punta

View this post on Instagram

🥊🥊 2021: The Year of Boxing! 🥊🥊 ⁣ ⁣ The WBC and President Mauricio Sulaiman designated 2021 as "The Year of Boxing" because of all the different holidays that our sport will hold during that year. Here are some of the most important events:⁣ ⁣ 🔰 100 Years of Sugar Ray Robinson's birth.⁣ 🔰 100 Years of the first Million Dollar sales in Box Office.⁣ 🔰 50th Year Anniversary of Ali VS Frazier.⁣ 🔰 90th Birthday of Bob Arum.⁣ 🔰 90th Birthday of Don King.⁣ ⁣ Stay tuned for more information about it!⁣ ⁣ #WBC #Boxing #YearofBoxing