Barcelona vs. Nápoles, el duelo más destacado de la Europa League

⏪🍀 Ahead of the return of 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 to Paradise tomorrow night, here's a look back at 𝗔𝗟𝗟 the #CelticFC goals in Europe this season so far!#UECL 🔜



🎟️ Last remaining #CELBOD tickets available below ⤵️