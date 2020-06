Busca Liga MX y Secretaría de Salud evitar brotes de Covid-19 en los equipos

View this post on Instagram

"The Mazahua Belt" The Green and Gold Belt is the great emblem of the WBC and the highest recognition to those who enter the ring. The WBC has established a series of very special belts, in order to reward and recognize the fights that transcend boxing history. These belts were created as special trophies, which Mexico and boxing awards to symbolic dates for Boxing, May 5 (Battle of Puebla) and September 16 (Independence Day). The WBC has worked closely with indigenous communities, highlighting various cultures through its brilliant artisans, who have crafted the WBC belt into magnificent treasures of art, each representing the best of their culture. Up to now we have had the Huichol, Chiapas, Mayan and, now, the Mazahuan Belt.