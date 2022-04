Barcelona y Eintracht por las semifinales de la Europa League

⏸️ HALF-TIME ⏸️



There's more to come 👀



⚽️Konaté heads in following corner; Gonçalo Ramos levels on the night



😬 Nothing to separate Atlético & Man. City at the break. Visitors going through as things stands…



🔮 What will happen in the second half?#UCL pic.twitter.com/AyTUlPvzas