“Héroes por México” se extiende hasta finales de julio

Participate in the digital auction that will be active from July 6 to 19 through Morton Auctions and bid for an Authentic WBC Belt!⁣ ⁣ Link in Bio.⁣ ⁣ The proceeds from this auction will be donated to the “Sumamos por México” project led by the Carlos Slim Foundation and the CIE Foundation, which will contribute resources to the temporary Covid-19 Unit.⁣ ⁣ #WBC #DeportesUnidosPorMx