Juan Manuel Márquez en problemas con el SAT; le debe millones de pesos

🎙 "All those months of recovery, all the emotion comes pouring out for Raul Jimenez!"



𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 from St. Mary's…



⚽️🎥 pic.twitter.com/gvFxDGymay