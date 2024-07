España crea aplicación móvil para impedir acceso de menores a pornografía

Uttar Pradesh: A major incident has occurred in Ratibhanpur, Sikandra Rao, Hathras. A stampede in a satsang pavilion has resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including 19 women, and the death toll may rise. A large number of women, elderly people, and children have been injured,… https://t.co/UgKbWE7rYm pic.twitter.com/WmE2SRE57V