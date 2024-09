Descubren nuevo asteroide cercano a la Tierra

🔭☄️The @ssolariac group of #IACastrofísica has discovered a new near-Earth asteroid, 2024 NP2, thanks to the #TST telescope of the Teide Observatory.



With a diameter of close to 50 metres, it belongs to the Apollo group.



