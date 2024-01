El 2023, el año más cálido desde que hay registros

🌍🌡️2023 is confirmed as the warmest calendar year on record, with a global average temperature of 14.98°C, 0.60°C above the 1991-2020 level, overtaking 2016, the previous warmest year.



Learn more in the #C3S Global Climate Highlights report 👉 https://t.co/i7ZDNIrPvj pic.twitter.com/rwSzdfpclP