Algodoneros y Pericos, protagonizarán desde esta noche la ‘Serie del Rey’

Reaching 250 GPs in Singapore … not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine we’d be here! Celebrating with a special helmet for my country because I know this means a lot to us 🇲🇽❤️ I hope you like it, here’s to a great weekend in Singapore.



Llegar a 250 GP en Singapur… ¡ni en… pic.twitter.com/7leKhWWCl3