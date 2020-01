Raiders hace oficial su cambio de nombre

📚 Definition of 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝑯𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒌:



– A 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝑯𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒌 is when a player scores three goals in a single match, one with his right foot, one with his left and one by heading the ball into the net. –#ajaspa