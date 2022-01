Este domingo el primer Ciclotón del año

Making his 18th #NBAAllStar appearance and serving as a team captain for the 5th year in a row… LeBron James of the @Lakers.



Drafted as the 1st pick in 2003 out of Akron, Ohio, @KingJames is averaging 29.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 6.3 APG for the Lakers this season. pic.twitter.com/dFW2mv6y8z