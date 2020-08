Intentan secuestrar a luchadora de la WWE

🤼‍♀️ WWE 🤼‍♂️



A man was arrested after trying to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville at her home in Florida. Phillip Thomas II was arrested inside the home of Deville after Deville noticed movement on her patio and alerted 911. Thomas had been stalking the WWE cyberstalking the superstar pic.twitter.com/D3JcGGXX1L