Julio César Chávez tendrá su billete de Lotería

At Estadio Azteca in Mexico City 🇲🇽 on February 20th, 1993, Mexican hero @Jcchavez115 thrashed Greg Haugen over 5 rounds, successfully defending The Junior Welterweight World Championship (Lineal).



🎟132, 237 paying fans attended.

🌎A record that still stands. pic.twitter.com/lnRobpiYA2