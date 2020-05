‘Avatar 2’ reinicia el rodaje

View this post on Instagram

The opening of Pandora — The World of Avatar, three years ago, not only created a gateway for fans to visit Pandora, but it was the first time that Zoe, Sam, Sigourney and our other cast members could physically experience a world that previously had only existed to them virtually. The land would not have been possible without the extraordinary talents of Disney’s Imagineers and the team at Lightstorm — many of whom made the journey across the country to share in the opening.